News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 09:05:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Upcoming Official Visits

Justin Rowland • EagleAction.com
Staff

Boston College's summer recruiting season is set to begin with a bang.The Eagles will host three official visitors this weekend, according to sources.Here's a rundown of who will be at the Heights ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}