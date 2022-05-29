UNC Completes Season Sweep of BC in Dramatic National Championship

It's hard to beat a defending national champion twice, let alone once. Three times in one season is almost unfathomable. For North Carolina, however, it was the only path to winning its first NCAA Championship since 2016.

That defending national champion was a Boston College team that spoiled UNC's perfect season in last year's Final Four.

The Tar Heels, winners of 50 of their last 51 games heading into Sunday afternoon's National Championship at Homewood Field, had a chance to avenge that loss to BC and cap the fifth perfect season in the sport's history.



A season that felt destined to end with a trophy celebration on Memorial Day Weekend. After resurrecting from the dead and orchestrating a shocking eight-goal comeback against Northwestern in the Final Four, the ball bounced UNC's way in a back-and-forth battle with BC. Literally.

Sam Geiersbach, a Richmond grad transfer and Friday's semifinal hero, corralled her own miss that ringed off the post after an epic joust for a ground ball that saw Eagles and Tar Heels hit the Baltimore turf. Following her recovery, Geiersbach fed fifth-year UNC attacker Scottie Rose Growney for the game-winner.



It was Growney's lone goal on four shots. Yet it was the difference in a game that experienced four second-half ties and featured three Tewaaraton finalists, including the award's reigning winner Charlotte North, who starred with four goals.

In a game that showcased an ever-growing sport in front of a sell-out crowd of 8,500 fans and was nationally broadcast on ESPN.

Growney's goal put UNC up two with 2:23 to go. Cassidy Weeks, who scored BC's game-winner in the Final Four, flashed more heroics to give the Eagles one last chance. Except, a Tar Heels draw control victory sealed the deal, and UNC prevailed, 12-11, tying off the season sweep of BC, which fell to 1-4 in National Championship games in its fifth consecutive appearance in the NCAA title game.