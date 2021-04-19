Two officials set for top-10 Jersey prospect
The Boston College staff has a visit on the books for this summer from one of the top defensive prospects in the program's geographic footprint.New Jersey's corner A'Khoury Lyde, who's right on the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news