As BC still basked in the glow of its upset win over No. 21 Virginia Tech at Conte Forum on Wednesday night and head coach Earl Grant got ready to celebrate his birthday on Christmas Day, there was still some very important business to take care of. On Friday - before officially taking eight days off prior to the next game, another big one against Notre Dame - the team had two very special recruits to sign.

Noah and Lukas Echevarria became members of the Eagles’ basketball family in partnership with Team Impact. The program pairs kids with serious illnesses or disabilities with college athletic teams to help form lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes.

Northeast Regional Executive Director of Team Impact Ryan Irwin and Grant both spoke with the entire team on hand as Noah and Lukas got the full VIP treatment, with a “signing day” type press conference, jersey presentation and all.

“You should really recognize what a big opportunity this is,” Irwin told the team. “Not only for you as individuals and players, but as young men who worked to get to BC, to this level. The beauty of Team Impact is they of course, are going to get a lot from you. They look up to you, literally. But, they’re also here to inject a sense of perspective and to see what real toughness is about.”

Grant emphatically talked about how lucky the Eagles were to get such special young men to join the program, especially when it’s a 2-for-1 deal.

“There’s not many times you can sign two recruits in one day,” he said. “Most times, it’s one recruit at a time. We’re so fortunate you’re going to be a part of our program and we get to watch you grow as an athlete and as a person.”

Grant’s message all season long - which was quite fitting for the special day - has been focus on growth. Grant wants his young team to grow on and off the court every single day, with aspirations of seeing the fruits of that labor show up in March.

Now, there’s two more fresh faces ready to help the Eagles do that.“We also want to build young men,” added Grant. “So, we want to see people grow as individuals, more than just as an athlete. This is a great opportunity and we’re really looking forward to building a great future with you in our program. Thank you.”