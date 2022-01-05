Two Months in, Stats to Know About the 2021-22 Eagles

Boston College women’s basketball suffered its biggest setback of the season last week, falling to No. 3 Louisville by 30 points. The Eagles dropped to 0-2 in ACC play, but they’re still 9-4 overall, and, if it wasn’t for a fourth quarter collapse against then-No. 25 North Carolina, they’d be sitting at 10 wins.

They got an opportunity to right the ship on New Year’s Day when New Hampshire visited Conte Forum, and they capitalized with an 88-52 whooping of the Wildcats.

Before BC resumes ACC competition Thursday against Syracuse, Eagle Action will review nine key stats about the Eagles’ first two months of the 2021-22 campaign.

74.5: points per game BC is averaging. The Eagles’ offense is back to its high-octane ways. After dipping to 68.2 points per game last season, BC is hovering above the 73-point mark for the third time in head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee’s four-year tenure. The Eagles are 63rd nationally in pace, according to HerHoopStats.

18.7: turnovers per game BC is committing. That’s the third most of any Eagles team in the last decade, and it’s an average of 2.8 more than last season. BC coughed up the rock 29 times while blowing its lead against UNC and 21 times in its embarrassing defeat at Louisville. In wins, the Eagles are turning the ball over 16.3 times per game. On the other hand, they’re committing 24 turnovers per game in losses.

17.7: assist per game BC is averaging. While the Eagles have been careless with the ball at times, they are sharing it, too. They rank 16th nationally in assists per game. They haven’t cracked the top 20 in that category since 2010-11, according to HerHoopStats. That’s the last time BC reached a postseason tournament (made it to the WNIT Sixteen in the second-to-last year of Sylvia Crawley’s tenure).

31.2: BC’s 3-point shooting percentage. It’s the lowest clip Bernabei-McNamee’s squads have posted since she arrived in Chestnut Hill. And surprisingly so, given the Eagles returned a host of marksmen. But the Eagles are also less dependent on the outside shot this season, which bodes well for offensive sustainability during the conference slate. Triples account for 22.3% of BC’s scoring output, per HerHoopStats. Last year, they were responsible for 30.8% of the Eagles’ points.