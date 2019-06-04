Two Finalists for Wesley
Fresh off his official visit to Boston College, three-star offensive tackle Kevo Wesley has narrowed his list of finalists down to two.Boston College and Vanderbilt are the two schools that will ba...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news