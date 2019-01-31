Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 18:57:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Two early favorites for NY receiver

Yfptwfeeyneauxuwwlly
Justin Rowland • EagleAction.com
Staff

Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus receiver Justin Bellido is trying to take a measured approach to the recruiting process and that means a decision probably won't be coming for a while.Nonetheles...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}