{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 13:52:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Two Eagles crash Clemson-dominated Preseason All-ACC team

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the Preseason ACC Player of the Year by the league's media on Tuesday. That's not a surprise given the enormous hype the rising sophomore quarterback has created for himself in leading Clemson to a blowout national championship victory over Alabama in his only previous season of college football.

Two Boston College players were chosen to the first team All-ACC preseason squad: Running back AJ Dillon, who tied with Clemson's Travis Etienne for the most first team votes at running back (144), and offensive lineman Ben Petrula.

Dillon finished with the third most preseason votes for ACC Player of the Year behind Lawrence, the runaway near consensus choice, and Etienne.

Petrula is the only first team offensive lineman from a team other than Clemson.

Ben Petrula (BCEagles.com)
Preseason All-ACC First Team (Media)
Position Player, Team Votes

QB

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

161

RB

AJ Dillon, Boston College

144

RB

Travis Etienne, Clemson

144

WR

Tee Higgins, Clemson

145

WR

Justyn Ross, Clemson

144

WR

Tamorrion Terry, FSU

69

TE

Brevin Jordan, Miami

66

All-Purp

Deon Jackson, Duke

47

OL

John Simpson, Clemson

136

OL

Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

100

OL

Ben Petrula, Boston College

54

OL

Sean Pollard, Clemson

75

OL

Gage Cervenka, Clemson

45

DL

Marvin Wilson, FSU

105

DL

Alton Robinson, Syracuse

83

DL

Xavier Thomas, Clemson

84

DL

Nyles Pinckney, Clemson

49

LB

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

118

LB

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

109

LB

Michael Pinckney, Miami

66

DB

Bryce Hall, Virginia

122

DB

Andre Cisco, Syracuse

80

DB

Tanner Muse, Clemson

78

DB

AJ Terrell, Clemson

62

P

Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse

70

Spec

Maurice Ffrench, Pitt

48

PK

Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

88
