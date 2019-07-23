Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the Preseason ACC Player of the Year by the league's media on Tuesday. That's not a surprise given the enormous hype the rising sophomore quarterback has created for himself in leading Clemson to a blowout national championship victory over Alabama in his only previous season of college football.

Two Boston College players were chosen to the first team All-ACC preseason squad: Running back AJ Dillon, who tied with Clemson's Travis Etienne for the most first team votes at running back (144), and offensive lineman Ben Petrula.

Dillon finished with the third most preseason votes for ACC Player of the Year behind Lawrence, the runaway near consensus choice, and Etienne.

Petrula is the only first team offensive lineman from a team other than Clemson.