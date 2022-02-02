Turnovers Haunt Eagles in UVA Defeat

Not many teams play at a slower offensive pace than Boston College men’s basketball. Virginia is one of them. In fact, Tony Bennett’s team ranks last in the country in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom. UVA sacrifices offensive rebounds to prevent transition scoring. And the Cavaliers force opponents deep into the shot clock while taking their sweet time in their halfcourt offense. Every possession matters against UVA. BC botched too many Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. “In a 57-possession game, to give away 14 possessions is really hard,” head coach Earl Grant said. BC’s 14 turnovers resulted in 20 Cavalier points—15 of which came in the opening period. UVA took the lead toward the end of the first half and never really budged, holding on for a 67-55 victory.

Bucking a recent trend, the Eagles (9-12, 4-7 ACC) started strong offensively, hitting three of their first five shots. DeMarr Langford Jr. connected on a jumper, James Karnik found TJ Bickerstaff on the baseline for two and Karnik backed down UVA (13-9, 7-5) center Francisco Caffaro in the post. Then, after a pair of Jaeden Zackery free throws, Langford beat the shot clock with a 3-pointer to stake the Eagles to an 11-4 advantage. But that’s when Jayden Gardner took matters into his own hands. The physical guard drew three early fouls and, when all was said and done, ended up 7-of-7 at the line. Gardner was integral in forcing BC into foul trouble. Prior to the midway point of the opening frame, Bickerstaff and Post both had two personals. The only two Eagles buckets during a 13-6 UVA run were 3-pointers from Brevin Galloway. The first was off balance and launched from NBA range before the shot clock expired. It snapped a streak of 20 consecutive misses from outside for the College of Charleston grad transfer.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41OjE1IGxlZnQgaW4gMUg6IFVWQSAxOSwgQkMgMTcuPGJyPjxicj5U aGUgc3RyZWFrIGlzIG92ZXIuIEFmdGVyIG1pc3NpbmcgMjAgc3RyYWlnaHQg My1wb2ludGVycywgQnJldmluIEdhbGxvd2F5IGhpdHMgYSBwYWlyIGhlcmUg aW4gdGhlIDFzdCBoYWxmLCBpbmNsdWRpbmcgdGhpcyBoZWF2ZSBiZWZvcmUg dGhlIHNob3QgY2xvY2sgZXhwaXJlZC48YnI+PGJyPkFybWFhbiBGcmFua2xp biBpcyBoZWF0aW5nIHVwIGZvciBVVkEuIEhlJiMzOTtzIGdvdCA3IHB0cy48 YnI+PGJyPkJDJiMzOTtzIFF1aW50ZW4gUG9zdCBoYXMgMyBmb3Vscy4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JuZWUwMzFpWXYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9ibmVlMDMxaVl2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChA YW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9h bmR5YmFja3N0cm9tL3N0YXR1cy8xNDg4NjU3MDEzMjY5Nzk4OTE1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Galloway’s second triple tied the game at 17-17. Except it wasn’t too long after that the Cavaliers made their game-defining 7-0 surge. Following back-to-back dunks from UVA forward Kadin Shedrick, veteran guard Kihei Clark converted a Kanye Jones turnover into a 3-pointer to put his team up, 26-19. “We had a patch where we needed to pass more and dribble less,” Grant explained. “They went and pressured us full court. So a few of our decisions got sped up. The crowd got into it a little bit, and we just lost some composure and some poise.” Karnik got BC within three with a layup and bank shot from 10 feet out, but Clark got the last laugh, using a pair of hesitation moves to get by Makai Ashton-Langford and Karnik before landing a floater at the buzzer to offer UVA a 30-25 halftime cushion. It got bigger at the start of the second period, courtesy of a 6-0 Cavaliers run. Armaan Franklin and Gardner, who combined for 29 points in the win, fueled the push with consecutive jumpshots. BC, which finished 5-of-21 from 3-point land, was struggling to shoot over UVA’s pack line defense. The Eagles missed their first four shots of the second half. Three of those were from long range. Bennett’s squad continued to push the pedal to the metal, extending its lead to 42-27. Reece Beekman—who piled up seven assists, two steals and a block—delivered a perfect lob pass for Shedrick, who laid a shot in while being fouled by Bickerstaff (his fourth personal of the day).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMToxMCBsZWZ0IGluIDJIOiBVVkEgNDYsIEJDIDMzLjxicj48YnI+ VVZBIGhhcyBoYWQgZnVsbCBjb250cm9sIGluIHRoZSAybmQgaGFsZi4gVGhl IENhdmFsaWVycyBhcmUgNS1vZi05IGZyb20gdGhlIGZsb29yLjxicj48YnI+ SGVyZSwgUmVlY2UgQmVla21hbiBsb2JzIGEgcGFzcyB0byBLYWRpbiBTaGVk cmljaywgd2hvIGZpbmlzaGVzIGRlc3BpdGUgVEogQmlja2Vyc3RhZmYmIzM5 O3MgNHRoIGZvdWwuPGJyPjxicj5Tb29uIGFmdGVyLCBLaWhlaSBDbGFyayBn b3QgYSBFdXJvIHN0ZXAsIHJldmVyc2UgbGF5dXAgdG8gZ28uIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9tZ2dNWlZIbEhHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWdn TVpWSGxIRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmR5IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHli YWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJh Y2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4ODY3MDQxNTY3MzMwMzA0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=