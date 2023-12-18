Boston College gained a commitment from Texas Tech wide receiver Jerand Bradley out of the transfer portal on Monday night.

Rivals.com ranks Bradley a three-star (5.5 RR) transfer and the No. 503 player available in the portal.

As a high school prospect coming from Desoto, Texas, he was a three-star (5.6 RR) prospect and the No. 94 prospect in Texas according to Rivals.com.

Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Utah, and Wisconsin were some of the schools that offered him out of high school in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Bradley played in three games as a true freshman. He had a huge season in 2022, catching 51 passes for 744 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers declined this year (36 catches, 431 yards, 4 TD), but given his track record in a power conference it's easy to see why the 220-pound mismatch would be a coveted add.