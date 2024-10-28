Trying To Figure Out the 2024 Eagles (Q&A)

I have no idea what happened, but a legitimate bowl game and that dangling carrot of the eight-win mark is still there.

I got sucked in being around this team daily in August thinking they were as talented as anyone in the ACC. I also forgot to consider the human element in sports, where some teams are able to perform more consistently than others. That's what 2024 has come down to so far.

It's obviously worth acknowledging the injuries on defense, but the struggles on offense have been puzzling to say the least. With a very talented receiver room, a deep running back room and presumably one of the best, most experienced offensive lines in the ACC along with an ascending quarterback, 12th in the conference is disappointing.

Pitt and SMU don't look like winnable games right now, but Syracuse and North Carolina should be. The bare minimum 6-6 would be deflating, but would still entail a bowl game, which in back-to-back seasons, would still be another step forward for the program.

This will also be Bill O'Brien's first recruiting cycle both with high schoolers and in the portal. Things could drastically change in the offseason when it comes to roster composition, both with guys leaving and coming on board.

I think O'Brien is loyal to his staff through and through, but anything less than a .500 season at this point given the expectations coming in would have to bring that possibility up of change up, if it hasn't been talked about already given the lack of performance.

Alright, with all that said, thanks again for the responses to the Q&A post, I'll do my best...

Why is McGowan, the fastest guy on the team, doing nothing but fair catching kickoffs? Are young guys like Funke, Mickow and Crounse really not better than Conley and Allick right now?

I have absolutely no idea. He was impressive throughout training camp (out of the backfield at times and as a pass catcher) and I also believe he's the fastest kid on the team (I've never asked for actual 40 times or anything). I think the overall problem with the receiver room is the lack of ability to push the ball downfield at QB. But, when I've watched from up top, it's alarming how much difficulty they have getting open. They're talented once they have the ball or are in the process of receiving it, but without separation regularly, they're average. Coaching problem or talent problem?

On the O'line, I think experience is the biggest factor there. They trust Conley and Allick more. I also believe O'Brien probably committed himself to sticking with the vets in his first year. If they end up continuing to slip I think you'll see younger guys getting more time with an eye towards 2025.

Do we have any sense how recruiting is going, other than to say we work on it every day?

I would say very good right now. Rivals has their 2025 class as No. 40 in the country (23 commits), ahead of programs like Mississippi State, Arizona State, UVA, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, Michigan State, USF, Wake Forest and NC State. I'm not a huge believer in the 'star system' so I don't really care about them all being 2-stars right now. As I said in the previous question, I think we'll know a lot more about this staff's recruiting ability once they get into the offseason and can really get after it on the road.

Last in FG attempts and FG made. Near the bottom in punting average. Awful in punt and KO returns. Been a problem all season. Does he see any way to improve this with the players we have?

This is arguably as big of a question as the offense is to me. The punting thing is pretty clear in my opinion. It's just that the guys are either in their own heads now or simply aren't good enough and it'll have to be addressed in the offseason. There really wasn't a ton of KO or punt return work in camp (normal amount I would say?) and I don't see much at practice one day a week, but, maybe it needs more of an emphasis in practice? It's also worth pointing out that kicks are usually (I'd say 80% of the time) from a juggs machine and the roof on the field house limits what you can do punt return wise (punts hit the bars often). The team does go outside often periodically and work on it for 5-10 minutes and then come back in to get back into individual or team periods. There's usually 3ish periods of ST each practice I've attended.

I think Matt Thurin is one of the nicest people I've ever spoken with while covering sports, but it could be a scheme thing too and require a change? I don't claim to be a football savant, so I can't really dissect kick and punt return film. Hopefully it improves. It was strange that O'Brien told us earlier in the week the return game has been a point of emphasis in practice, then McGowan fair caught short kicks at the 5 or 10 yard line. If we get any availability this week I'll definitely ask.

Was Louisville doubling Donovan E last night? There was no DL pressure and I didn’t hear his name called once.

I can't tell you how many times I looked to Trevor next to me and said 'zero pressure tonight,' during the game. They definitely paid more attention to him, but the rest of the D-line hasn't made it that hard on opposing O-lines lately. Horsely is more of a take-up-double-teams guy, but it's been startling watching Hutchins playing more than Okpala early on. Again, maybe the staff sees something I don't there, it's very possible, but Okpala was un-blockable at times in camp and earlier this year. This was a group I thought would be elite all year and said it in August and they made me look good for about a month.

What’s Ernie Adams working on these days?

You have no idea how many times I've tried to think of ways to do a story on him or Berj, I just don't think either of them would ever want to do one right now, at least not with a 'lesser known' reporter. I do think he's a help to O'Brien and coaches behind the scenes and I'm willing to bet my life that he's probably at most practices, just not at the ones open to the media on Tuesdays. Still not sure how much he's actually helped with any game planning, but he's a valuable resource who walks over to practice (seriously), why not us him more?

If the season ended today, and BC had full access to the portal, tell me how much of this you disagree with: QB: I don’t want to go down this road right now, so I am assuming that TC wants to come back and BOB wants him as his QB. This is a discussion for future months: RB: I think they are ok here. What role does the kid who transferred in from S Fla have in this program. TE: need at least one body. Morales leaving, and it’s Franklin and then uncertainty. Do they need 2 bodies here WR: most disappointing position on the team. 100% whiff in the portal last year with Bradley & McGowan. Probably need another body coming in but they need to do a better job matching the player to the program. OL: 2 at a minimum. 1 absolute starter level and another Taylor like pickup from UVA. DL/DE: I think 3. They need a few Rooks level middle guys, just for depth and some productivity. They absolutely need someone who can produce off the edge. The DE/DL spots are going to be the toughest to fill. BC is in big trouble here, unless the esteemed S&C coach can develop some bodies here. LB: one at an absolute minimum. Someone who can run. I don’t want to be sold…BC is ok here with the return of Blackwell and company. The injured linebackers have never been productive in this program. S/CB: they are playing a bunch of young bodies here. Thornton showed out. Mc Shane hit people but got beat deep twice, Martinez is a rotational player. If Jackson is healthy at the beginning of the year next year, I don’t think this is a priority fill. I like Tucker as well. Special teams: everybody goes. One additional question. What’s going on with Hala. I thought he could run. Can he really not get in the rotation at LB?

This is wild abuse of the Q&A etiquette, but let's see...

-If you asked me right now, I think TC is back, but Bill O'Brien has to have a legitimate sit down with Lawing and DiBiaso and see if they want to go with a more traditional, pocket-passing guy for their offense. Tommy is a phenomenal athlete, but as I've stated since camp, I just don't believe he's a QB that can elevate the team to the next level with his particular skillset.

-Love the RB room and you'll have Broome back next season too.

-Should be going hard in the portal for vertical threat tight ends. Haven't had one since Long. I also think lawing could do a better job finding ways to get him the ball like they did on Friday night, I thought he was going to be a 10+ TD guy and an automatic red zone threat.

-I refuse to call Bradley a whiff. I think that's been a scheme/playing time thing. Now, if that's because they feel like he doesn't get the playbook as well as he should or something? That's different. With his size he should be on the field a lot more in my opinion. No way to sugarcoat Bond, it's just been a down year for him. I put Skeete in the same boat as Bradley. And again, the McGowan thing is one I don't get either.

-Same thing as tight end when it comes to OL. Can never have too much experience and ideally, you grab a couple long term answers in the high school ranks as well.

-I think you have a solution to the edge rusher in-house with Josiah Griffin. I believe 2025 is when he gets regular time and produces. Of course, you can find legit talent in the portal too, but Inside guys are tougher. You should have some in-house candidates to produce with more time in Tate, Stoudmire, McConnell and Tongrongou, assuming they're all here and not portal-bound.

-LB is in the same boat as TE and OL. Need more there. hopefully, you have Blackwell and Steele back at 100% for the season, but you can't depend on just them. Need experience, size and most importantly, speed in the portal.

-CB/Safety is with the RB group for me in terms of how little I worry about them. Gaining experience this year and you just lost one of the best corners in the ACC. There's depth here and with more playing time they'll improve. I like the secondary a lot going forward.

-Definitely need changes with special teams, what those are I don't know.

-No idea on Hala. I thought he and Crouch were game-changers for that group during camp, especially if you didn't have Steele or Blackwell. Again, could be a scheme thing? but he's as physical as anyone they have.

This is the 4th game where the defense has folded in the 2nd half (Virginia, Mizzou, MSU)--they're usually good for a couple takeaways which is great but seem to have trouble making stops in the 2nd half if they don't get an actual turnover. Is it depth, adjustments/lack thereof, a conditioning issue, or what?

Little bit of everything. Lack of depth/experience at in the back end and at LB. Lack of adjustments (how many passes over the middle did Louisville complete?). Can't be conditioning. They run as much as any team I've ever seen at any level. Scott Fitzgerald was one of the best hires in the country for any coaching position.

The team has been horrible in short yardage situations, especially at critical times in the game, how much is bad play calling vs poor execution? How does the coaching staff correct the problem.

I think it's more execution. They have the bodies and talent to gain short yardage. If anything, it should be their bread and butter with TC providing all sorts of options. I think the passing game is on Lawing but the short yardage stuff is on the players.

When are you going to fire Thurin and Applebaum?

Applebaum isn't going anywhere. Thurin I don't know.

What’s happened to Dino Tomlin? Not the fastest WR but last year always seemed to get open n great hands. This yr invisible.

Great question. I've been saying it since camp when he had some rough practices. I think it's mostly just a depth chart thing, but it's a tough look to have him buried when the other guys aren't being used or producing.

Better question is how do stretch the field when the QB cannot throw the deep ball?

I know all of you think James stinks based on one game (his first start for a new team...), but he has a bigger and better arm than Castellanos. Is he as dynamic? No, few players in the country are, but he's a better fit if you want to push it downfield, as I've said all year. Again, I will continue to say that TC is a phenomenal runner who happens to play quarterback. James (or a recruit/portal guy) who is more of a pocket passer would change how this offense looks.

Kevin-You know the pro game and how it is played-is BOB and the staff running schemes on both sides of the ball that a college team with our talent level cannot execute?

Nah, I don't think that's it. Defensively I just legitimately think lack of depth at linebacker and injuries have been their two biggest issues. You can argue lack of consistent pass rush other than a few games here and there as well. Offensively, I think everything comes back to being limited in play calling with TC. Once this staff has a full, entire offseason to dissect and analyze what it wants to be moving forward, there will be a clear direction and more consistency.

Player personel question, I saw #78, Souleye Diawawa, on the side line. He stood out as a massive human being. He is listed at 6'8" and 362. Is he just a big body or a real prospect? Also how is Pape Abdoulaye Sy developing? We are going to be in need of some big bodies, are these possible replacements? Thank you!

Don't see much of him at practice so not sure. As a freshman it'll take some time for him to get caught up to ACC ball. That's the kind of guy who is more of a 'let's see where he's at in April' guy after going through one full year of college. Pape is in the same boat. I don't expect regular playing time for them until 2026.

Is anyone helping BOB with in-game strategy stuff? He’s failed miserably at TO usage before halftime. The decision to kick the late FG at VT was also wrong. This is stuff that someone with his pedigree shouldn’t almost never get wrong.

I'd like to think Ernie is on a walkie talking at home with a direct line to O'Brien's headset, but I'm not sure if he's involved in any way, I doubt it other than during the week. My guess would be Marrone and Chudzinski are probably those sounding board guys on game days.