Trusted Relationships Led Takacs to BC

George Takacs is a big human with a big brain. Not only is the 6-foot-6, 247-pound graduate transfer from Notre Dame the tallest tight end on Boston College's roster, but he also might have the best memory of anyone on the team.

"He's insane at 'Jeopardy!'," quarterback Phil Jurkovec said with a radiant smile Saturday. "Like, he's the best 'Jeopardy!' player we've ever seen."

Jurkovec lives with Takacs, graduate left guard Finn Dirstine and graduate tight end Joey Luchetti. The redshirt senior signal caller said that the quiz competition game show is always on in their house.

"We'll just throw on 'Jeopardy!', and George gets every one," Jurkovec said. You should test him."

Takacs said he started watching 'Jeopardy' every night with his roommates at Notre Dame. His weakness? Musicals and operas.

"No one knows that, right?," Takacs said, jokingly.

Takacs has made a smooth transition to BC after playing the first 29 games of his career with Holy War rival Notre Dame. The Naples, Florida, native emphasized how comfortable he's felt since arriving in Chestnut Hill.

"The guys in the locker room have been overwhelmingly welcome," Takacs said. "There hasn't been a point where I didn't feel like I was part of the team. I'm here to compete, and I'm here to try to win a job. But everyone here has been helpful."

What made the move easier for Takacs was the fact that he already had trusting relationships with Jurkovec, BC's starting quarterback of two years, and Eagles offensive coordinator John McNulty. In fact, it was those relationships that led him to BC.