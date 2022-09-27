Joe Griffin was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 3 Class of 2022 recruit in Massachusetts. And the Springfield Central star had offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Wake Forest—all of which were ranked inside the AP Top 15 at one point last season.

Still, Griffin chose the Power Five school in his backyard: Boston College.

"Being local, honestly, I love it," Griffin said Tuesday. "All the kids around in Mass are looking up to me. People text me all the time. It just feels good to be a role model. Someone they can look up to."

Griffin was one of two four-star signees in the Eagles' 2022 cycle, and he's already started to make his mark on the field as a true freshman. Despite arriving in the summer, dealing with an injury in fall camp and being sick the week of the Maine game, Griffin has played a total of 67 snaps across the Eagles' last three games, according to Pro Football Focus.

This past weekend at Florida State, Griffin was in for 24 snaps amid BC's blowout defeat. He was targeted twice and hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Emmett Morehead.

It was the first career touchdown for both Griffin and Morehead, a redshirt freshman.