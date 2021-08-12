Trae Barry Is Hoping to Follow in Hunter Long’s Footsteps

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley calls Jacksonville State transfer tight end Trae Barry a “giant.” He joked during ACC Network’s “Road Trip” tour at BC that he could shake your hand from 10-some feet away. The 6-foot-6, 244-pound Barry was an FCS threat. In four years with the Gamecocks, he racked up 100 receptions, 1,610 yards and six touchdowns. Last year alone, he registered 33 catches for 534 yards and a score.

He’s a headache for defenses and a shiny toy for a quarterback. What he isn’t right now, though, is a polished blocker. “Because we think he has a chance to develop into a complete tight end, and if he wants to play at the next level—which we believe he has the ability to do—he’s gotta show that he can block people,” Hafley said Thursday. “That’s really important at that position.” It’s what separated 2021 third-round pick Hunter Long from several other tight ends in this year’s NFL Draft class. When Long was in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl, NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks commented that the future Miami Dolphin possessed the skill set of a natural Y, or inline, tight end. He showcased his quickness out of his stance and his willingness to drive defenders back from the line. Improving blocking technique is a step that could take Barry’s game to the level Hafley and his assistants believe Barry can reach. After all, he’s got the other part down. Barry has made a handful of highlight-reel receptions during fall camp. He arrived in Chestnut Hill on June 1 and immediately started building his connection with second-year starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

