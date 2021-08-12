Trae Barry Is Hoping to Follow in Hunter Long’s Footsteps
Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley calls Jacksonville State transfer tight end Trae Barry a “giant.” He joked during ACC Network’s “Road Trip” tour at BC that he could shake your hand from 10-some feet away.
The 6-foot-6, 244-pound Barry was an FCS threat.
In four years with the Gamecocks, he racked up 100 receptions, 1,610 yards and six touchdowns. Last year alone, he registered 33 catches for 534 yards and a score.
He’s a headache for defenses and a shiny toy for a quarterback. What he isn’t right now, though, is a polished blocker.
“Because we think he has a chance to develop into a complete tight end, and if he wants to play at the next level—which we believe he has the ability to do—he’s gotta show that he can block people,” Hafley said Thursday. “That’s really important at that position.”
It’s what separated 2021 third-round pick Hunter Long from several other tight ends in this year’s NFL Draft class. When Long was in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl, NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks commented that the future Miami Dolphin possessed the skill set of a natural Y, or inline, tight end. He showcased his quickness out of his stance and his willingness to drive defenders back from the line.
Improving blocking technique is a step that could take Barry’s game to the level Hafley and his assistants believe Barry can reach. After all, he’s got the other part down.
Barry has made a handful of highlight-reel receptions during fall camp. He arrived in Chestnut Hill on June 1 and immediately started building his connection with second-year starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec.
“I have a lot of faith in his arm,” Barry said. “He’s a big guy. He can sit in there. He can take hits. And he gets the ball out and delivers it. Buys time. Scramble drill. Y’all have seen it. He’s awesome.”
Barry said he knew BC was going to be a great fit. For one, he noted that he has Irish roots. But, more importantly, it’s a prestigious academic institution. And, as far as football is concerned, the program has produced a line of excellent tight ends, including two NFLers in the past three years (Long and Tommy Sweeney).
Barry explained that he and the rest of the tight end room watches Long’s tape frequently. Barry specifically homed in on the former BC star’s technique and ability to get open.
“If he did it, he did it great,” Barry said.
Barry applauded the coaching staff for how the group has introduced him to the offensive system and the new installs. It’s a pro-style scheme that mirrors the NFL, a parallel that Long especially detected during the draft process, Barry was told.
Last week, Hafley declared that BC will probably throw the ball to its tight ends more than any other team in the country this fall. That excites Barry, although it doesn’t surprise him.
“You saw it last year,” he said. “[Hafley’s] not a guy that’s just gonna say it. They got the statistics to prove it from the season last year.
“I’m really looking forward to this season.”