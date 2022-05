Tracking the NFL Destinations of BC's UDFAs

For the second time in the last three years, Boston College had only one player selected in the NFL Draft. There are a handful of former Eagles who have already landed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents, though. Here at Eagle Action, we'll be tracking those UDFA signings. Note: * indicates that a player has received a rookie mini-camp invite and not yet signed a contract.

C Alec Lindstrom —> Dallas Cowboys

Alec Lindstrom was expected to be an early Day Three selection but fell out of the draft. He is one of five players in program history to earn multiple All-ACC first-team honors. And, last season, he was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the best center in college football.

OT Tyler Vrabel —> Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Vrabel, the son of three-time Super Bowl champion and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, was a three-year starting offensive tackle for BC. Two of those seasons, he protected the blind side. A shoulder injury pushed him to right tackle for 2020, and knee and upper-body injuries hobbled him at left tackle in 2021. When healthy, however, Vrabel performed well on the Heights.

OL Ben Petrula —> Cleveland Browns

You want durability, Ben Petrula has it. He set the program record with 60 consecutive starts. Not only that, but Petrula started full seasons at center, guard and tackle. That skill set will increase his chances of at least making the Browns' practice squad.

CB Brandon Sebastian —> Los Angeles Chargers

Brandon Sebastian spent the greater portion of four seasons as a starting corner for BC. He was tied for 12th nationally in passes defended in 2020, and he was tied for first in the ACC in interceptions this past season, despite playing only nine games. Sebastian has a knack for highlight-reel plays. He made a ton of them during his Eagles career.

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley —> Carolina Panthers

Isaiah Graham-Mobley, who spent the first five years of his career at Temple, is reuniting with his first Owls head coach: Matt Rhule, who is now in his third year leading the Carolina Panthers. Graham-Mobley has been affected by injury the last three seasons, but, as a sixth-year transfer, he ranked fourth among all BC players with 52 total tackles. Graham-Mobley also has extensive special teams experience.

S Mike Palmer —> New Orleans Saints*

Mike Palmer hasn't signed a contract, however, he did receive a rookie mini-camp invite from the New Orleans Saints. Palmer will get a chance to prove himself this spring after ranking second among all BC defenders this past season in Pro Football Focus coverage grade (78.5) and cutting his missed tackle rate down to 8.1%. Palmer finished his BC career with four interceptions and 157 total tackles.