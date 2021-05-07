 EagleAction - Top young Philadelphia corner intrigued by BC coaching staff
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 08:45:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Top young Philadelphia corner intrigued by BC coaching staff

Chris Clark
Special Contributor

Boston College tapped into a key region to become one of the first programs to dispense an offer to one of the area's brightest young talents.

Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter's Kenny Woseley has now added offers from BC and Pittsburgh, even as a prospect from the 2024 class.

"I feel great about the Boston College offer," Woseley told EagleAction.com. "It was my second ACC offer and I really appreciate Coach Aaazaar for believing in my talent."

With the 5-foot-11, 165-pounder's age, there's contact limitations in terms of communication with college coaches. However, he has had a chance to speak with Abdul-Rahim and has conducted research on the coach.

"I just met him, so there's not really a close relationship, but I know that a close relationship between me and him will be formed later on," Woseley explained. "He is definitely a funny guy. I watched a mic'd up vid of him at one of Boston College's practices. I know that he is all about business as well. He told me to make sure I focus on keeping my grades up and to keep working hard on the field."

In addition to his early intrigue with Abdul-Rahim, the cover corner also likes the NFL ties from the program.

Said Woseley: "I know they recently had a couple of guys get drafted, and their head coach was a former DB coach in the NFL for the 49ers."

Woseley, who does not yet have any camp or visits dates set for this summer, is still getting used to the recruiting process.

"I'm still young, and everything in this recruiting game is really new to me right now," he said. "I would say I want a place I can call home. As the recruiting process goes on, I will learn the ins and outs of the process and know what I really want to look for in a school."

