MBB Will Play In 17th 2025 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic

The new-ish look Eagles will have some early national exposure on the ESPN networks playing in the Shriner's Children's Charleston Classic November 21-23 down in South Carolina.

This is the 17th year the tournament has been in existence, which means it's clearly a step above that Cayman Island Classic title.

The tournament has two independent brackets. BC is in a bracket with Davidson, Tulane and Utah State. Clemson, Georgia, West Virginia and Xavier are in the other bracket. Just by program names alone, this is a significant start to the year for BC when it comes to measuring themselves against what should be good competition,

"We are really excited to be a part of the Charleston Classic. It's always good to get an early season challenge for our team in a tournament setting," said head coach Earl Grant in a statement. "We really look forward to this opportunity to compete as we pursue greater Heights."

This will be the program's second ever appearance in the tournament, having also played back in 2012. Grant won the tournament back in 2016 while coaching the College of Charleston.