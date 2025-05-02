BC Lands Portal DE Makai Byerson

The defensive reinforcements continue to roll in.

Around 11 on Thursday night, former West Virginia DE Makai Byerson announced his commitment from the portal.

Byerson will have four years of eligibility left after appearing in just one game for the Mountaineers a year ago, making one tackle. At 6'4," 270lbs. Byerson could come in and add to the pass rush right away after the loss of Ezeiruaku.

Coming out of Manchester High School in Virginia, Byerson was heavily recruited with offers from WVU, BC, Duke, ECU, JMU, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, ODU, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, UVA and V-Tech with interest from Penn State as well.