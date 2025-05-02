2026 LB/ATH Commit Steve Klein Explains Why He Chose BC

Before many had even had a sip of coffee Friday morning, New Jersey 2026 LB/ATH Steve Klein announced his commitment to BC.

Klein is out of Westwood High School and is a three-star that had offers from BC, Army, JMU, Liberty and Syracuse.

So, why the Eagles?

"I picked Boston College because I believe I can become the best version of myself on the field and better person off the field," Klein said Friday morning. "There are a lot of tremendous things going on here and I want to be a part of it and make an impact for the team. The process was very exciting, I had a lot of schools reaching out weekly, but at the end of the day I felt Boston College was the best fit for me. I fit here the best because It’s a strong, athletic program combined with tremendous athletics and a very supportive community.

"It’s a place where athletes can thrive on and off the field."

Here's a look at some of Klein's tape from last season.