Top Impact 2021 Signees: No. 2 Jaden Williams

Eagle Action is counting down the contributions of the program's top first-year performers during the 2021 season and we're getting close to the top of the list.

We started with Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 5 and made our way to Bryce Steele and then CJ Burton.

Next up is a receiver who started to generate quite a bit of excitement before the start of the season and followed that up with the kind of season that backed up the hype.

No. 5 — Wide receiver Jaden Williams

The 5'9 freshman from Pflugerville, Tex., was a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com but it quickly became apparent that the BC coaching staff was enamored with what he could bring to the program even in only his first year at the collegiate level.

Williams played in every Boston College game and finished the year with 19 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams' biggest game of the year came against Georgia Tech when he had three catches for 62 yards and a score. He followed that up with 31 yards against Florida State the very next week. That was his second-most yards in any game, so Williams' production and involvement in the offense was moving in a direction you like to see from a young player.

But it wasn't the case of someone gradually earning playing time. Williams got that right out of the gate so he did enough during camp to lock into a rotation spot.

Williams saw 397 snaps in all with only five of those coming on special teams, so he was an integral part of the offensive game plan.