Top Impact 2021 Signees: No. 2 Jaden Williams
Eagle Action is counting down the contributions of the program's top first-year performers during the 2021 season and we're getting close to the top of the list.
We started with Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 5 and made our way to Bryce Steele and then CJ Burton.
Next up is a receiver who started to generate quite a bit of excitement before the start of the season and followed that up with the kind of season that backed up the hype.
No. 5 — Wide receiver Jaden Williams
The 5'9 freshman from Pflugerville, Tex., was a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com but it quickly became apparent that the BC coaching staff was enamored with what he could bring to the program even in only his first year at the collegiate level.
Williams played in every Boston College game and finished the year with 19 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns.
Williams' biggest game of the year came against Georgia Tech when he had three catches for 62 yards and a score. He followed that up with 31 yards against Florida State the very next week. That was his second-most yards in any game, so Williams' production and involvement in the offense was moving in a direction you like to see from a young player.
But it wasn't the case of someone gradually earning playing time. Williams got that right out of the gate so he did enough during camp to lock into a rotation spot.
Williams saw 397 snaps in all with only five of those coming on special teams, so he was an integral part of the offensive game plan.
In spite of Williams' size he proved to be someone who could play bigger than he really is, due in part to his leaping and ability to high point the ball, such as on a fade against Colgate that resulted in his first college touchdown.
Sometimes smaller receivers like Williams end up as slot receivers for their mismatch potential and ability to work underneath in the middle of the field or in motion to create mismatches in the short passing game, but most of Williams' work came on the outside, which is a testament to his athleticism and playmaking ability.
Williams, who was committed to Lafayette and then Tulane, has basketball pedigree and that shows up in the vertical. During fall camp he made big plays in practice and that caused the expectations to rise to the point where he was logged 42 snaps right out of the gate in BC's season opener.
Now he's done enough to lock into a starting spot for next season. With Zay Flowers returning and Jaelen Gill hoping to take a step forward it could be a dangerous BC receiving room.