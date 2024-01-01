Happy New Year!



As 2024 officially begins, here's what I believe are the Top 5 storylines for BC athletics starting the new year (in no particular order)...



1. Can Men's Hockey get back to a natty?



BC is currently ranked No. 1 in the USCHO poll (last poll was on December 11 before holiday break) and it feels like this could be a special year for the Eagles. Last season, BC limped to a 14-16-6 record. Right now, BC is 13-3-1 and won two straight over Providence and NU to close out 2023. Beanpot, Hockey East title and National Championship (in that order) are the objectives as we start 2024 and there's little reason to believe this team can't contend for or win all three.



2. Can MBB finally make the tournament?



Feels like a now or never type of year for Earl Grant's squad. Between new additions - particularly Claudell Harris Jr. - and old faces like Jaeden Zackery and Quinten Post, this team has all the pieces you need to make a run at the tournament. BC took care of business with an impressive 9-2 non-conference schedule and as the Eagles get ready to host Wake Forest to start 2024 on Tuesday night, it's March Madness or bust for this version of the Eagles. They've talked about it since practice in the fall, now it's time to go out and finally finish the job for the first time in 15 years.



3. Can W-Lax make another run at a national title?



If the men's hockey team is closest to a natty right now, women's lax is right behind them. Head coach Accacia Walker has experience coming back with talent all over the field and arguably the best goalie in the country in Shea Dolce who's only going to be a sophomore. After making the program's sixth straight appearance in the title game - a ridiculous accomplishment - but suffering another loss to Northwestern, the Eagles should be right back in the conversation. The first ever ACC title for the program was a phenomenal achievement and it's certainly on the to-do list again this year, but the end goal is always the same for this program, and since raising the title in 2021, it's still it's natty or bust in 2024.



4. How does baseball look under Interdonato?



One of the biggest surprises of 2023 was the departure of longtime baseball manager Mike Gambino as he stunningly left the team to take the head job at Penn State following an impressive Regional performance for the Eagles. Todd Interdonato takes over for a club that may have lost some meat in the order with Travis Honeyman and Joe Vetrano getting drafted, but there is still some thump returning in the order and some quality pitching coming back as well. BC may not have the kind of magical season it had a year ago where they nearly hosted a Regional, but they should absolutely be in the hunt for an NCAA tournament berth again at the very least. It'll be interesting to see how different (or similar) Interdonato does things after Gambino helped build the program back up.



5. Has Football turned the corner after bowl win?



Of course, football still rules the day on most college campuses and after BC earned a seventh win for the first time since 2018, what's next? There's some new faces coming to the ACC with Cal, SMU and Stanford, but the 12 team college playoff gives everyone a little bit of extra hope that maybe, just maybe, there's a place for them at the table. BC has a long way to go with portal additions if they're going to compete for an ACC title or on an even bigger stage, but there are a ton of starters coming back, a 'franchise' quarterback to build around for an entire offseason, a re-vamped offensive line that isn't losing much and most importantly, a team heading into offseason workouts with a TON of confidence. There's reason to believe Hafley's vision and plan may finally produce an eight-or-more win season sooner than later (fans need to see it to believe it first), and for the first time in a long time, it feels like the Eagles can be taken seriously again.