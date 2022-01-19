Tomlin, Terry Join Eagles as Mid-Year Transfers

A day after reports that offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel is turning pro, Boston College reeled in another son of an NFL head coach.

Wide receiver Dino Tomlin, the son of Steelers frontman Mike Tomlin, has transferred from Maryland to BC.

Tomlin is one of two mid-year Eagles transfers, the other being Arizona defensive lineman Regen Terry, the son of BC Senior Associate Athletics Director Reggie Terry.

Tomlin was a two-star athlete coming out of Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh. He had offers from Pitt, Iowa State and Maryland among other schools.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Tomlin caught 30 passes for 967 as a senior in high school and piled up 19 total touchdowns that season.

At Maryland, however, Tomlin recorded just three career receptions, including two for a mere 12 yards in 2021. He'll arrive at BC as a redshirt junior.

Terry, on other hand, will be a redshirt freshman.

The 6-foot-4, 284-pound defensive lineman didn't play in his two years at Arizona. He was recruited by Kevin Sumlin, who was fired ahead of the Wildcats' 2021 season. Arizona went 1-11 this season in the first year of Jedd Fisch's stay.

Terry was a three-star weakside defensive end in the Class of 2020. The Florence High School product posted a 5.6 Rivals Rating and ranked 21st overall among all players in the state of Arizona that cycle. At the time, though, he was around 225 pounds.

Once in the collegiate ranks, Terry bulked up and never found a role on the field.

He'll get another shot at BC, where his older brother, Reggie Terry Jr., played from 2017-20.