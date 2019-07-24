Three-star Texas corner picks BC
Boston College added an important commitment from the Class of 2020 on Wednesday.While the Eagles had a dozen commitments going into the middle of this week, just one was from a defensive back and ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news