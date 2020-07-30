Early in his career, Eric McDaniels was considered a big time running back prospect but over the years he's gotten a little bit bigger and is now leaning towards playing linebacker at the next level. His offer sheet features a lot of big time programs but only a few of them are seriously pushing for him at this time.

"As of right now, it's kind of slow," McDaniels said. "I'm really trying to find a spot to call home. I was supposed to commit on August 1st but the pandemic slowed things down for me. I'm exploring my options right now.

"Boston College, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, and a few others are the ones that I'm looking at," he said. "I did a virtual tour with East Carolina, North Carolina, Clemson, and Texas A&M.

"Most of the coaches want me as an athlete," said McDaniels. "They're just staying in contact and trying to build relationships. There really isn't too much football talk.

"I'd choose from either running back or linebacker," he said. "I'm leaning towards playing linebacker but I'm still thinking about it. My mindset right now is to try one year at running back and then see what happens from there. I've got the size for both."