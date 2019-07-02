News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 07:54:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star CB from Texas is one to watch

Rcuvu7zdw30wbqoycp5x
Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Boston College's offer to Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit cornerback Denzel Blackwell seems to represent a breakthrough in the player's recruitment.Eagle Action reached out to Blackwell, ranked the No...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}