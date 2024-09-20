Three Keys & Game Pick: BC-Michigan State

Perfect fall night. Sold out Alumni Stadium. Red Bandanna Game.It should be one hell of a scene in Chestnut Hill on Saturday when Michigan State comes to town.Here are what I believe are three keys to BC getting a much-needed win and (hopefully) jumping back into the Top 25...

Control the emotions

Bill O'Brien, Joe Marinaro and Jaedn Skeete all said much of the same thing when I asked them how important it is to balance the emotion of this particular game while also being ready when the ball is kicked off around 8:07 Saturday night. This is a game where you want to soak it all in heading out of the tunnel, because this has become one of the more special traditions in all of college football (don't let anyone tell you otherwise). To a man, they all acknowledged that this type of atmosphere can fuel you, but only if you use it correctly. Focus and execution - especially early on - is paramount. If guys start over pursuing, or trying to do too much and miss an assignment and it allows MSU to jump out to a 7-0 lead or something, well then what's the point of being so hyped up? Controlling the mind and being fundamentally sound are key in this type of game. They showed they can do it on the road at FSU (I know, the Seminoles suck now, but at the time that was a MASSIVE spot), they need to show they can do it at home too.

Big night for Tommy Castellanos and the receivers

Every game is a big one for TC when you're the guy charged with bringing BC back alongside O'Brien. But, after the lackluster performance in Missouri where he himself said he was 'terrible' postgame, we need to see the TC we saw against FSU and Duquesne. Calm, cool, collected and most importantly, making the right decisions. BC is favored in this game for a reason, they're better than Michigan State. However, interceptions like the ones threw last Saturday will leave the Spartans hanging around in this game. MSU hammered Prairie View 40-0 last week, so I'm ignoring that. Against Maryland, they gave up 253 yards through the air, including an 11-catch, 152 yard performance by Tai Felton. I know BC is a run-first team, but this should be an air-it-out game plan. FAU only scored 10 points on the Spartans, but still had 116 yards through the air in an ugly 16-10 Week 1 game. This isn't to say that BC shouldn't run the ball, it's obviously their bread and butter. But, with guys like Bond, McGowan, Harris and Skeete sort of still waiting to be let loose, it feels like this is a big night for the passing game. Don't be surprised if screens to the backs are a big part of the plan too, it's something that should have been utilized more against Missouri and the staff knows it.

Run defense MUST show up

After the ugly performance against Missouri, this unit HAS to respond. For those of you who follow local action other than BC, there is a familiar face in the backfield for Michigan State. Kayron Lynch-Adams - formerly of UMass - is a key piece to their puzzle along with Nate Carter. Lynch-Adams had 100+ against FAU and 46 on 10 carries against Maryland. Both of those guys have gotten double-digit carries, so it's a bit of a two-headed monster if BC allows it to be. As a team, MSU ran for 130 yards against Maryland on 30 attempts. What better way to take what should be a raucous crowd than taking the air out of the stadium? This run defense also needs to be much better particularly in the earlier downs. Missouri ripped off five and six yard runs on first and second down and never really chased the chains like BC did. Force this team into third-and-mediums or third-and-longs so the pass rush can go to work.

BONUS KEY - Third down on both sides

Abysmal performance last weekend. Mizzou went 11-19 and BC was 4-12. Against Duquesne the offense was 5-10 and the Duked were 1-13. In the opener down in Tallahassee, the offense was 9-16, while the Seminoles were 3-14. It's pretty simple. if the defense gets off the field (use the crowd!) and the offense extends drives, this game should go BC's way.

Final prediction: BC 24, MSU 14 - Still drinking the Kool-Aid, especially after what I saw Tuesday. I would be STUNNED if this team doesn't look like the one we saw the first two weeks, especially at home and with the atmosphere as electric as it should be. The Spartans haven't been truly tested yet while BC just had its most difficult game (probably) of the season. I do think the emotions get the best of them ever so slightly early and it's a close game at the half and BC's talent takes over in the second half on both sides. Again, there's a reason they're favored by a touchdown. The Eagles have the better team, it's just a matter of not getting in their own way.