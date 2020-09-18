Three Blue Devils to watch
Eagle Action is cranking up the BC-Duke pregame and preview content on eve of the first game of the Jeff Hafley era.Here are three Duke players to watch going into Saturday's contest between Boston...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news