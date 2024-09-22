Thoughts & Observations From Red Bandanna Night

CHESTNUT HILL - Wow.

As someone who has only been to a handful of Red Bandanna Games - none of them all that exciting - it's hard to really explain how riveting Saturday night was.

From the time the Eagles made their way through the jam-packed tailgate scene, to the ugly first half, to the wild start to the second half, to the pulse-pounding finish. The night lived up to all the hype and then some.

Most importantly, BC is now 3-1 and now 100% on the national radar, especially considering ACC Network was in town all weekend. The win was big for so many reasons, particularly because of what the massive group of recruits on hand got to experience.

Most of all, it was For Welles.

Here are some of my takeaways from the action on the field aside from just the incredibly memorable atmosphere...

-If this was 2022 or 2023, BC packs in it at halftime, gives up a long drive to MSU to start the second half and the fans start to file out midway through the third quarter. The stick on the kick off by Davis was one of those "this is a real football team" moments. The Eagles at least needed to hold the Spartans to three there and instead immediately got the ball. In true Bill O'Brien fashion, when I asked him about that play postgame, he was upset they only got three out of it.

-I'm taking a mini victory lap on the pass rush, mostly because it forced the INT to Jackson and the INT to seal it by Tucker. This defense absolutely needs to be more consistent and tackle better, and the middle of the field is being exposed quite a bit lately, but that front four can literally change games on any given down. They're going to need to continue to be disruptive, especially with a young and still-learning secondary.

-Bill O'Brien and TC both said Lewis Bond was open "a lot" throughout the night and they need to do a better job of getting him the ball. True, but the fact that he was the guy that ultimately had the game-winning score is so fitting. Even with the additions of Bradley and Harris (both quiet again, gotta find ways to scheme them open more), Bond is going to be this team's best receiver all season and hopefully, tonight is the start of a big run of games from him.

-Alright, let's get to TC. He was only 10-16 for 140 yards and only had 45 yards rushing on 15 carries, but that game-winning drive was exactly what they need from him. We can argue as to the decision on the throw to bond (it was also under thrown and he said postgame that he's going to get yelled at in film for making the throw), but game on the line, gotta have it and he came through. Ballsy, ballsy moment right there and a defining play in his still young career. I've been critical of him and even suggested that James is a better fit for the offense (part of me still believes that), but after tonight, I can't honestly say he shouldn't be 'the guy,' because of the way he handled himself in that moment. Props to QB coach Jonathan DiBiaso and Will Lawing for putting him in a position and giving him the confidence to succeed there too.

-All the credit in the world to Treshaun Ward. We hear 'mental toughness' brought up all the time in football, and after the fumble not only did he have a big game, he had a 102-yard game and scored on the TD in the third after the pick. (Go back and watch Logan Taylor on that play too, beast). This kid is there when his teammates need him even after he makes a mistake (think back to FSU). It's going to be interesting to see why Robichaux didn't see any action really when I ask O'Brien this week, but if Ward is going to give you what he did and he's the new "No. 1" then so be it.

-Props to Luca Lombardo too. Never attempted a field goal before tonight and was money on PAT's (except for the high snap one). Terrible conditions too. Credit to Liam Connor on the punting as well, even though as O'Brien admitted postgame, that still needs to get cleaned up.

What a night. BC is 3-1 and the ACC title game is in sight. I know, there's a long way to go, but this team doesn't win that type of game in recent years. This program is different now and this was the clearest example of it yet.