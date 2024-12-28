Thoughts/Observations From Pinstripe Bowl Loss

BRONX, NY - Hit the road as soon as press conferences were done so apologies for the delay.

Ugly way to close out the year, here are some of my biggest takeaways. We'll have plenty of time this week to go over the season with a magnifying glass too...

-If you have a kicker or any semblance of real special teams you win the game.

-O-Line has to be top priority in the second portal cycle. I know the entire unit except for Taylor basically hadn't played - although Alick had - but you got a glimpse into the future today and it's not pretty. Again, I'm willing to acknowledge those guys like Mickow and Cline and Alick could be better with more reps and an entire offseason, but you desperately need more depth and help there if BC is going to compete with a loaded schedule in 2025.

-Was Grayson good? No? But some of the stuff I saw on social media ripping him is laughable. He had zero time to throw and when he did he was rushed. Yes, he missed open guys on a couple of occasions, but given how little time he had and the fact he was under duress most of the day, I'm giving him a pass. A few of the third down throws - especially to Bond in traffic - were elite, big boy throws. I think we have a legitimate competition this season, but as of right now he's QB1.

-Running game was a massive disappointment. Obviously, chalk most of that up to the O-line, but the inability to gain short yardage and turning the ball over on downs FOUR times (twice inside the 10) is inexcusable and they know it.

-I still have a lot of confidence in this secondary heading into next year. Pick by KP was nice and I thought they were decent. Raiola didn't impress me a ton, he had a few good throws (the early dime down the left sideline was sick) but with more experience and an entire offseason I think that unit might be the best the team has right now for 2025.

-Clear home game for Nebraska today, but the experience was awesome. I loved the old stadium and this one is very different, but it's a gorgeous place to watch a game of any kind. Overall. I thought it was a really cool atmosphere and a good job overall by the Yankees putting this thing on.

-Had never seen or heard Father Leahy until today. I can see why people aren't big fans. Also, him and Blake basically saying "we're going to do what we do" in terms of NIL is alarming. Read the room/landscape.

Not sure what else I'm missing but like I said, I'll be doing a few different things this week looking back on the season. Thanks again to everyone who read or followed along Year 5 for me covering the Eagles. With the outdoor press box I was able to cheer (slightly) and truly felt like a fan for the first time in a long time today. I'm all in with these guys and love every second of covering them.

We're on to 2025.