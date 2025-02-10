Thoughts From Earl Grant During ACC Coaches Call

As BC limps to the finish line of an ugly 2025 season, all eyes turn towards the athletic department and Blake James to see if he's going to make a move or ride it out with Grant.

So, with that in mind, Grant continues to go about his normal duties and one of those duties is hopping on the semi-weekly ACC coaches Zoom on Mondays. Grant was on for about five minutes this time around and received five questions. (I couldn't ask a question as I was driving).

Anyway, here's everything he had to say as BC preps for Notre Dame at home Wednesday night:

On if the Syracuse game was one he feels like BC 'let get away'

"Yeah. You watch the film, you could say it. You watch the film and you see some of the things that happened. Maybe a turnover, or just kind of knowing the clock is our ally. We had a bad foul up five. We were at the free throw line shooting two free throws, missed the front end of a one-and-one and fouled. So, no time went off the clock, but it was a freshman that did it. He hadn't been in that moment and he was the reason we were in overtime. He made a big shot. So, yeah, it's a lot of teachable moments. It would have been nice to win that game. Obviously...we've been in three games like that, it would have been nice to win. Like, you need one more of anything. One more stop, one more made free throw. We really close. We're growing. We're making progress. We haven't had the results we wanted, but I'm trying to stay focused on the growth I'm seeing in the young guys and that's what we can control is our growth. Hopefully, we continue to grow, we'll learn and win these games coming down the stretch."

On facing Notre Dame this week and facing Tae Davis

"Obviously, we watched the film. We seen some of the things he did (in the first meeting). He was very effective. He's gotten a lot better. They've done a great job with his individual development. He's a big part of what they do. We've got to game plan and do a better job than we did the first time. It's still going to be a challenge, but we gotta really game plan and do a better job because I think he had 25 points."

On Elijah Strong being back in the lineup and what he provides in terms of options

"He's a really talented big guy, big young guy that's had a good year for us. He missed four games with mono, he's been out. He just returned back. So, just trying to help him understand that it's pretty hard to come back and get back to where you were just in one game or one week. He's got to be patient, get his conditioning back. Hopefully now coming into this game on Wednesday, he should be able to really return and get into his rhythm with two practices to prepare for the next opponent. But, he is big. We've been playing more four guards. Actually, it's helped us some playing the four guards, a lot more offensive firepower. But, just from a size standpoint, rebounding and finishing possessions, he brings a lot to us that way."

On if Strong will start Wednesday

"He could be. I don't...it's hard to think about Wednesday because we've got practice today and tomorrow. So, if he have two really good practices, spirited and good energy and he plays the right way and we feel like it's the right thing to do, we will. We've been starting Roger McFarlane as the fourth guy...but, so some of that is depending on the next two days of practice. That's kind of how we operate. We'll watch the practices and if he's spirited, plays well and got in good shape, then maybe he'll go back into the starting lineup."

On ND posing problems with their size

"Yeah, they go big. They similar to us. They go big and they go small. Sometimes they go four guards, sometimes they'll put Tae Davis at the five. Sometimes they go big with two bigs. So, they kind of go back-and-forth. They do different, unique things depending on matchups."