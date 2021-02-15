EagleAction - The Jim Christian era has ended at Boston College

Jim Christian's status at Boston College has been a topic of speculation for a very long time.

Now the time for speculation is over.

The Eagles have parted ways with Christian.

Although Christian was successful coaching in the Mid-American Conference he didn't have anything close to those achievements at the Heights.

Boston College is 3-13 on the season and just 1-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. This will be BC's third consecutive sub-.500 finish under Christian. In seven years with BC, Christian has had only one team finish above .500 overall. That was a 19-16 team during the 2017-18 season.

His overall record at BC is 78-132.

BC athletics director Pat Kraft issued a statement on the decision to move on from Christian.

"I know that Jim gave everything that he had into leading our program and mentoring our student-athletes. Ultimately, the program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a mid-season coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward. We wish Jim and his family all the best in their future endeavors and thank them for their service to Boston College," he said.