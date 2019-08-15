Boston College is not being picked to finish near the top of its division in the ACC, but a closer look at the schedule reveals a real chance at nine wins if the Eagles get some breaks.

Here's how that scenario could play out.

8/31 - BC 31, Virginia Tech 28

This is a game BC's coaches have made a huge priority in terms of offseason and preseason preparation. The Eagles established strong offensive balance in the last meeting here and should find success moving the ball and scoring again. Record: 1-0 (1-0 ACC)

9/7 - BC 48, Richmond 17

This is not a Spider team that should have the Eagles on upset watch. BC will control the game from start to finish on both sides. Record: 2-0 (1-0 ACC)

9/13 - BC 38, Kansas 17

Les Miles has a major rebuilding project ahead of him and he should stabilize things in the long run but it will be ugly early on. Record: 3-0 (1-0 ACC)

9/21 - BC 24, Rutgers 10

Rutgers played tougher at the end of last season but the Knights struggle offensively and it's tough to see them scoring enough to win this game. Record: 4-0 (1-0 ACC)

9/28 - BC 24, Wake 21

This one could go either way but playing at home BC gets the edge. Record: 5-0 (2-0 ACC)

10/5 - BC 30, Louisville 20

Scott Satterfield inherits a porous defense and an inefficient offense. Road conference games are rarely easy but the Cardinals, like Rutgers and Kansas, are among the worst Power Five teams in college football. Record: 6-0 (3-0 ACC)

10/19 - BC 27, NC State 24

Boston College has an extra week to prepare for the Wolfpack and host Dave Doeren's program. Last year BC's fourth quarter comeback gave the Eagles a chance in Raleigh and this year the game should be fairly even. Record: 7-0 (4-0 ACC)

10/26 - Clemson 42, BC 10

This is as tough as college football games get. On the road in Death Valley, against Trevor Lawrence, that offensive line and skill position talent, and after the Tigers' defense has had half a season to find its identity. Record: 7-1 (4-1 ACC)

11/2 - Syracuse 34, BC 24

Syracuse might have a little bit of a drop off this year but the offense should still be good and the Orange will have a pass rush. On the road this will be BC's second toughest game to this point in the schedule, and right after Clemson no less. Record: 7-2 (4-2 ACC)

11/9 - BC 33, FSU 30

The outcome of the game here may be mostly determined by how BC responds to the two games before it. BC asserts physical supremacy with its offensive line and runs for 250 against the Noles. Record: 8-2 (5-2 ACC)

11/23 - Notre Dame 35, BC 20

ND could be in playoff contention so this game will mean a lot to the Irish. BC's formula for success doesn't work as well in this matchup as in some others. Record: 8-3 (5-2 ACC)

11/30 - BC 34, Pitt 28

A vulnerable Pitt defense will find it difficult to slow a balanced BC offense and the Eagles run out the clock protecting a late lead. Record: 9-3 (6-2 ACC)