Boston College ranks 14th in the ACC in both scoring offense (20.0 points per game) and total offense (305.8 yards per game). The Eagles' third-down conversion rate (30.59%) is 121st nationally. And their average third down distance has been 7.8 yards or greater in five of their six games this season.

The first year of OC John McNulty's offensive system has hardly been graceful, in large part because of a revolving door on an already-depleted and inexperienced offensive line.

Even so, however, the Eagles have still produced 25 plays of 20-plus yards from scrimmage in 2022. That's tied for the ninth most in the ACC. And their seven plays of 40-plus yards are fifth most in the conference.

It's incongruent with the rest of the Eagles' offensive statistics, but it speaks to the ability of their skill players.

BC has been able to generate big plays against just about anyone this season. It recorded three pass plays of 20 or more yards against No. 5 Clemson, and it would have likely had another had Jaden Williams not dropped a nice sideline pass from quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the first quarter. The week before that, against Louisville, the Eagles piled up three 50-plus-yard pass plays and seven runs of at least 15 yards.

"Against good defenses, you can't just dink and dime the whole game and expect to win," BC wide receiver Jaelen Gill said Tuesday. "You gotta hit those type of explosives. I think it's real important. With our offense, we have multiple players that can make big plays. It's just a matter of getting the ball in those guys' hands."

As was the case versus Clemson—a game in which the Eagles finished with just three points—BC has often struggled to capitalize on the big play this season. That's where its 52.94% red zone touchdown percentage factors in.

Regardless, the fact of the matter is, the Eagles (2-4, 1-3 ACC) are producing more explosives than you might think, and that's one of the few on-paper advantages they have over No. 13 Wake Forest (5-1, 1-1) this week.

"This is where the challenge of defending them is," Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson said Tuesday, via Wake Forest Athletics. "Zay Flowers is who he is, he's elite. But all those other guys are really good players, too. And, at some point, they're going to have a single matchup.

"They've made big plays against everybody."