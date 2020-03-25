News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 09:38:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas quarterback eager to visit Boston College

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Earlier this week Boston College extended an offer to Fort Worth (Tex.) All Saints Episcopal quarterback Hampton Fay. Colorado, Houston, Illinois, Michigan State, and Pittsburgh are among the other...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}