TE Brendan Smith Enters Transfer Portal

Brendan Smith reeled in four catches for 42 yards in last year’s Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game. The redshirt junior appeared to be a viable target in Frank Cignetti Jr.’s offense.

But that was before Jacksonville State grad transfer Trae Barry arrived and Joey Luchetti was back to full strength.

Smith had only one catch this season: a four-yard reception against Colgate in Week 1.

He announced that he’s in the portal Tuesday. Smith has two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.