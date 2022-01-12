TE Brendan Smith Enters Transfer Portal
Brendan Smith reeled in four catches for 42 yards in last year’s Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game. The redshirt junior appeared to be a viable target in Frank Cignetti Jr.’s offense.
But that was before Jacksonville State grad transfer Trae Barry arrived and Joey Luchetti was back to full strength.
Smith had only one catch this season: a four-yard reception against Colgate in Week 1.
He announced that he’s in the portal Tuesday. Smith has two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
Smith appeared in three games in 2020 and one game in 2019 after redshirting the 2018 campaign, which was his freshman season.
He did a post-graduate year at Phillips Academy after four years at Needham High School and joined BC as a preferred walk-on as part of the team’s 2018 recruiting class.
Smith is the 12th Eagle to put his name in the transfer portal this cycle.
