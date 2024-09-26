PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdNQjJEUlNIR1AnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Taylor Feeling Good As He Works His Way Back Into Regular Action

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

CHESTNUT HILL - If you go back and watch the Treshaun Ward touchdown around the left side on Saturday night, Logan Taylor was the main reason (along with Kendall a little bit) why he was able to break free.


After slowly working his way back from offseason surgery throughout training camp and being eased into game action during the Duquesne game, Taylor has started each of the last two games in Missouri and against the Spartans.


Last season, the addition of Taylor and Kyle Hergel were huge for the offensive line in terms of getting their mean identity back. Taylor is a big presence up front and getting him back has been important. The more reps he takes and the healthier he gets in terms of conditioning for game action, the better off this unit will be.

On Wednesday after practice, Taylor met with the media for the first time this season (I think). Here's what he had to say:

On if he's 100% healthy

"Yeah. Body's feeling good. I mean, we have a great strength staff, we have a great training group. So, I mean, yeah, my body's feeling great. I'm in there for as much time as possible. We've got to go to class, so every free time I get I'm just living in that training room, trying to get back to 100%. I'm feeling great and ready to go attack this week."

On what TC is capable of when facing more manageable 3rd down situations (3rd-&-2, 3rd-&-3)

"As you guys see, Tommy's an explosive guy. He can make plays happen whether we're clean on the blocking or not, I know he can always make us right. Tommy's a great guy to have on our team and we're very fortunate to have him on our team."

On taking pride in BC being known as 'O-line U' and if it's talked about often

"It's a huge thing here at BC. We want to always dominate the line of scrimmage. But, in the end, it just comes to one play at a time. That's what Coach O'Brien harps on. So, we're just trying to be great at every single play that we do."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jvc3RvbmNvbGxlZ2Uucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3RheWxvci1mZWVsaW5nLWdvb2QtYXMtaGUtd29ya3Mt aGlzLXdheS1iYWNrLWludG8tcmVndWxhci1hY3Rpb24iLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmJvc3RvbmNv bGxlZ2Uucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0YXlsb3ItZmVlbGluZy1nb29k LWFzLWhlLXdvcmtzLWhpcy13YXktYmFjay1pbnRvLXJlZ3VsYXItYWN0aW9u JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK