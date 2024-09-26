CHESTNUT HILL - If you go back and watch the Treshaun Ward touchdown around the left side on Saturday night, Logan Taylor was the main reason (along with Kendall a little bit) why he was able to break free.



After slowly working his way back from offseason surgery throughout training camp and being eased into game action during the Duquesne game, Taylor has started each of the last two games in Missouri and against the Spartans.



Last season, the addition of Taylor and Kyle Hergel were huge for the offensive line in terms of getting their mean identity back. Taylor is a big presence up front and getting him back has been important. The more reps he takes and the healthier he gets in terms of conditioning for game action, the better off this unit will be.



On Wednesday after practice, Taylor met with the media for the first time this season (I think). Here's what he had to say:



On if he's 100% healthy



"Yeah. Body's feeling good. I mean, we have a great strength staff, we have a great training group. So, I mean, yeah, my body's feeling great. I'm in there for as much time as possible. We've got to go to class, so every free time I get I'm just living in that training room, trying to get back to 100%. I'm feeling great and ready to go attack this week."



On what TC is capable of when facing more manageable 3rd down situations (3rd-&-2, 3rd-&-3)



"As you guys see, Tommy's an explosive guy. He can make plays happen whether we're clean on the blocking or not, I know he can always make us right. Tommy's a great guy to have on our team and we're very fortunate to have him on our team."



On taking pride in BC being known as 'O-line U' and if it's talked about often



"It's a huge thing here at BC. We want to always dominate the line of scrimmage. But, in the end, it just comes to one play at a time. That's what Coach O'Brien harps on. So, we're just trying to be great at every single play that we do."

