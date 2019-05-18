On Friday, 6-foot-3, 200 pound wide receiver Taji Johnson of Marietta, Ga., announced his commitment to Boston College.

The Eagles' newest commitment is rated the No. 84 player in Georgia, one of the top four talent producing states in terms of college football prospects.

Johnson, rated three stars, had received other Power Five offers from Oregon and Syracuse, in addition to virtually every Ivy League school as well as others.

Boston College now has six commitments from Class of 2020 prospects. Johnson joins a class that includes four star offensive lineman Kevin Pyne, four-star linebacker Korey Smith, three-star tight end Charlie Gordinier, three-star receiver Seth Jones and two-star running back Andre Hines Jr.