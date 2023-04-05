The Red Bandana Game has evolved into something bigger than anyone could have imagined.



Welles Crowther's memory and story is not only told once a year in September anymore, but numerous times throughout the athletic calendar for almost every team on campus. Last weekend, the women's lacrosse team routed Pitt in their Red Bandana game and senior Sophia Taglich was honored with the No. 19 jersey in practice while preparing for the game.



On Wednesday evening, Taglich joined Mark Packer and Taylor Tannenbaum on ACC PM to talk about what it meant as well as the season so far for the No. 7 Eagles, who currently sit at 9-3 overall and 5-1 in the ACC. BC is also 7-0 at home.



"It was definitely such an incredible honor," said Taglich. "Just to be able to represent him and have a day dedicated to him is something that our team takes really seriously and it's really special to all of us. It was such an amazing opportunity."



Taglich was the 11th recipient of the jersey and switched it out for her usual No. 25.



"Just getting ready for Pitt and knowing that huge day (The Red Bandana Game) was coming, I did not expect it at all," she said. "There's so many amazing players on our team - and coach said it best - that could all wear that jersey. To have the honor and to be seen by my teammates as someone who embodies some of Welles' amazing characteristics, I'm so grateful for it because they're that person to me every single day. There's so many amazing people on our team that inspire me every day, so the opportunity to wear that jersey, I'm just so grateful to be that person for them because all of them are that person for me."



As you'd expect, even as a veteran of ACC lacrosse, Taglich had some nerves floating around with that special white jersey with the red trim and 19 on it.



"I mean, absolutely," she said with a grin. "Welles means so much to our program. He was a BC lacrosse player when he was here, so in many ways we believe we are his team, like, we are Welles' team. There's definitely that extra weight on that day, but our whole team came in carrying the spirit of Welles with them. I feel like everyone wanted to do their best job to represent him. Having been a part of two red bandana games before this one, I know that not only for the person wearing 19, but for every person on our team, how much that day means to us and how much we want to go out and play as a team for Welles. I think just watching my teammates and seeing how much they took on that responsibility too made that day so much easier because it can be so overwhelming to represent someone that means so much to you."



Being a part of something that has taken off through the years, even as someone who wasn't even born when 9/11 happened, it's hard not to get swept up in every event on campus, not just this one. The Red Bandana Game(s) are now a fabric of the BC community.



"There's so many red bandana events throughout the year and I think everyone - even the whole student body - really gets behind it," Taglich said. "That was the best (crowd) showing at a home game I think we've had all season and it was such an amazing day. I think everyone really brings the energy to the red bandana games. Boston College takes so much pride in being Welles' alma mater and it definitely shows on those red bandana days."



Taglich was also asked what's been the biggest difference between a season coming off a national championship loss compared to a season coming off a national championship win.



"That's a really great question. I would say every year we come in with the same expectation to make it to the Final Four and make it to the national championship," she said. "We do a really good job of flushing out what's happened in the past that year before. Every year is a new team with the same goal. We kind of build those relationships with our teammates and those goals from the bottom up. Just bring along the freshmen and make sure the standard is clear for everyone, so we try to keep it last year was last year and this year this is what the goal is as best we can, despite knowing what happened in the past.



"I think that definitely factors into a few games, emotionally tied...like, when we play UNC after seeing them in the championships and stuff like that. I think at the end of the day we try to keep a clean slate and look ahead. We're working towards that future goal at the end of the year."



Packer also asked her if winning an ACC championship or a national championship is tougher, given how loaded the ACC is.



"Playing in the ACC is definitely the hardest division in NCAA women's lacrosse," said Taglich. "You're always seeing those teams in the Final Four as well. I would say they're very similar, almost equally as hard. Our program has yet to win an ACC championship, it's a goal for us every year. We're hoping this year's our year as well. The ACC is just a tough division...I think we're lucky to play those hard games every day throughout the year."



Admittedly, playing such a stacked schedule does take a bit of pressure off once tourney time rolls around.



"Yeah, we definitely feel like we've been there before when we get to tournament time," Taglich added. "We've seen a lot of those teams already and a lot of our fiercest competition happens throughout the year, not just when it comes to the playoffs. I think that's something we're really lucky to experience being an ACC school, already playing against tough competition. But, I think our out-of-conference play really prepares us well as well. We've played Denver and Northwestern, two really good teams we're hoping to see again in the playoffs too."



The most impressive part of this season so far for the Eagles has been a pretty seamless transition into 2023 after losing a generational talent like Charlotte North. Fittingly, in the spirit of Welles, this team has had a number of players step up into bigger roles when called upon.



"There's so much to say about our team now," Taglich said. "I think the way a lot of people have stepped up into leadership roles because Charlotte was such a big hole to fill has been really inspiring. We've seen great play out of attackers like Kayla Martello, Jenn Medjid, McKenna Davis, Courtney Weeks, really our whole attacking line is phenomenal. I think we've also put a lot of increased emphasis on our defense. We have a very veteran defense. We have Melanie Welch, our freshman goalie (Shea Dolce) is awesome and we also have a veteran goalie in Rachel Hall. Sydney Scales is the ACC leader in caused turnovers as of this week.



"There's just a lot of talent out there that as big of a hole as Charlotte is, I think so many people are stepping up into a leadership role and playing the best season they've ever played. That's how you overcome losing someone who was so monumental to your team."









