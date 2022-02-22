Tackling Machine Lands Offer from BC
Keyaan Abdul-Rahim picked up his first scholarship offer from Boston College just recently. That was obviously a huge development for the 6'0, 205-pound linebacker prospect from Charlotte (N.C.) Pr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news