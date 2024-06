As I reported on Sunday, BC grabbed two commits after another successful OV weekend.



The first was highly sought after WR Semaj Fleming from Florida who committed early on Monday. Then, around 3:30, Rome, Georgia safety Rae Sykes made his commitment official as well.



Sykes had offers from West Virginia and Michigan State and also had significant interest from Cincy.



But, for the second straight weekend, the staff was really able to sell what they're building and the 80+ years of NFL experience has been a major factor for the guys that have agreed to come on board so far.