Sweep of Syracuse, Clemson Extends Eagles’ Win Streak

Boston College women’s basketball knows how to share the wealth. The Eagles have five players averaging at least 9.5 points per game, and, after this weekend, BC ranks 15th nationally with 17.8 assists per game. Thanks to 23 feeders and four scorers in double figures, the Eagles coasted to a 95-71 win over Syracuse Thursday night. Three days later, though, one player in particular stole the show. Cam Swartz. The senior guard tied the single-game program record with 39 points at Clemson, guiding BC to a 80-74 victory, its third straight win and second in a row in league play.

Swartz's Record Day Lifts BC Over Clemson

The last BC player to rack up 39 points in a game was Sarah Behn on Jan. 13, 1993. Behn, who was inducted into the BC Varsity Hall of Fame in 1998, also achieved the milestone on the road (at Georgetown). Swartz attempted at least eight more field goals than every other Eagle Sunday. She was 14-of-20 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, not to mention her perfect 7-of-7 day from the charity stripe. The 5-foot-11 combo guard nearly had a double-double. Swartz registered nine rebounds, notably three on the offensive glass. Swartz piloted a relentless BC offense that repeatedly fought off Clemson (6-9, 0-4 ACC). The Eagles (11-4, 2-2) stormed out to a 7-2 lead. And then responded to a 9-2 Tigers run by scoring eight of the teams’ final 10 points in the first quarter. Swartz accounted for the Eagles first four field goals. The beginning of the second period saw Swartz and Clemson forward Amari Robinson trade blows. Robinson finished with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. A Makayla Dickens 3-pointer, however, pushed the Eagles’ lead to 35-25, and the Eagles took a 40-31 advantage into intermission. Clemson opened the third quarter with layups from Delicia Washington and Madi Ott. Once again, though, the Swartz-led Eagles had an answer. Swartz, herself, knocked down a 3-pointer to give BC breathing room. Then Taylor Soule converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to put the Eagles up, 46-35. The duo of Ott, who at one point scored six straight for the Tigers, and Robinson fueled the Tigers’ offense in the third quarter. That said, BC maintained its lead. It was more of the same in the final frame. Like when a Daisha Bradford free throw pulled Clemson within one, and Swartz quickly drilled back-to-back jumpers to restore the Eagles’ 10-point advantage.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW0gU3dhcnR6IGlzIENPT0tJTiYjMzk7IC4uLi4gU2hlIGhhcyBh IGNhcmVlci1oaWdoIDM1IHBvaW50cyEg8J+RqeKAjfCfjbM8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVG9nZXRoZXJBc09uZT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RvZ2V0aGVyQXNPbmU8 L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Zv ckJvc3Rvbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Zv ckJvc3RvbjwvYT7wn6aFIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xUGY4dEZm cURVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcVBmOHRGZnFEVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBCb3N0b24gQ29sbGVnZSBXb21lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQGJjX3di YikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iY193YmIvc3RhdHVz LzE0ODAyNDcwNTk4OTQ1OTk2ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Clemson got within six points of BC twice more but never closer. Joanna Bernabei-McNamee’s team finished. Again. Something that it failed to do in its ACC opener versus North Carolina.

Gakdeng's Breakout Performance Headlines Blowout of Syracuse

Maria Gakdeng is a rim protector. After all, BC’s freshman center ranks third in the ACC in blocks per game (1.73), and she’s a big reason why the Eagles are posting a HerHoopStats defensive rating that’s 7.6 points lower than last year’s mark. But she’s also a capable scorer. That was on full display Thursday night against Syracuse when Gakdeng piled up a career-high 21 points, including 15 in the second half. She also pulled down nine rebounds while going 9-of-12 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZOi8J2TufCdk7LwnZO3IPCdk6zwnZSC8J2TtfCdk64g8J+Sgzxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ub2dldGhlckFz T25lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVG9nZXRo ZXJBc09uZTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvRm9yQm9zdG9uP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jRm9yQm9zdG9uPC9hPvCfpoUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1VEcDZKeHRUUWwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VRHA2Snh0VFFsPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJvc3RvbiBDb2xsZWdlIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxs IChAYmNfd2JiKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JjX3di Yi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3OTI2NzIzODEyNTI2NDg5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Gakdeng wasn’t alone, though. BC, which shot 57.6% from the floor—and, notably, 11-of-22 from deep—had six players score nine or more points in its 24-point rout of the Orange (8-7, 1-4). Marnelle Garraud knocked down 5-of-6 shots from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points. Dickens wasn’t far behind with 15 points off the bench. And North Carolina State transfer Dontavia Waggoner chipped in nine points and nine rebounds. The Eagles used a 16-6 run in the opening quarter to take a 25-15 lead into the second period, during which they converted 5-of-8 from long range. BC continued the beatdown in the second half, stretching its lead to as many as 28 points. When all was said and done, the Eagles posted their largest margin of victory versus Syracuse since they triumphed over the Orange, 75-50, in 2005. Teisha Hyman and Alaina Rice led the way for Syracuse, combining for 34 points. The rest of the team, on the other hand, shot just 12-of-48, or 25%, from the field.

What's Next?