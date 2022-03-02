Swartz, Soule, Gakdeng Receive All-ACC Honors

Boston College women's basketball is on the brink of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005-06. It's been a special season for the Eagles, and that showed Monday afternoon when three players earned All-ACC honors.

Senior guard Cam Swartz headlined the group as an All-ACC first teamer and the conference's most improved player of the year. Senior forward Taylor Soule was named to the All-ACC second team. And first-year center Maria Gakdeng was recognized as part of the All-ACC Freshman Team.

Swartz led the league in scoring during ACC play with 19 points per contest. She upped the ante after averaging just 11.7 points per game in non-conference competition. The 5-foot-11 guard piled up 20-plus points in six straight games to end the regular season. That's the longest streak of such outings by a BC player in more than two decades and the longest by any ACC player since former Notre Dame star Arike Ogunbowale in 2019.

Soule, an All-ACC first teamer in 2020-21 and the league's most improved player the season before that, ranked seventh in the ACC in scoring (15.3 points per game). She was third among players with 300-plus attempts in field goal percentage (50.8%) behind only North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane and Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, who were the runner-up for and winner of the ACC Player of the Year award, respectively.

Gakdeng was the ACC Freshman of the Week five times this season, including four weeks in a row from Dec. 27 to Jan. 17. She broke the single-season program record for blocks with 63, the fourth most in the ACC this season. The 6-foot-3 Lanham, Maryland, native led the team in rebounding (6.4 boards per game) and finished in double figures nine times. Gakdeng was third in ACC Rookie of the Year voting.

BC is the eighth seed in the ACC Tournament and will play ninth-seeded Florida State Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.