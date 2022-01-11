Swartz, Gakdeng Earn ACC Weekly Honors

Swartz was named ACC Player of the Week. Meanwhile, for the third week in a row, Gakdeng was the conference’s Freshman of the Week.

They were recognized by the ACC Monday as BC took home both of the conference’s player of the week awards for the first time since the program joined the league.

Cam Swartz tied Boston College women’s basketball’s single-game program record for points scored. Maria Gakdeng became one of four true freshmen in the nation this season to log 20 or more points and nine rebounds while shooting at least 75% from the floor.

Gakdeng is the first BC player to win ACC Freshman of the Week three times in one season since Mariella Fasoula in 2015-16. She scored a season-high 21 points, 15 of which came in the second half, against Syracuse. Additionally, she grabbed nine boards.

Then, three days later, Gakdeng swatted away five shots at Clemson, registering a new personal best and tying the most blocks by a single player in an ACC game this season.

Swartz was the star in South Carolina, though.

The senior combo guard, who was a mid-year transfer from Colorado back in 2018-19, notched 39 points in the Eagles’ second consecutive ACC victory. She matched Sarah Behn’s record from Jan. 13, 1993.

Swartz shot 14-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-7 from downtown. And she went 7-of-7 from the free throw line, not to mention her nine rebounds.

It’s the fourth time this season that Swartz has reached or eclipsed the 20-point barrier. She also chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and four assists in BC’s win over Syracuse.

Swartz is averaging 17.4 points per game in her last nine contests. And Gakdeng has emerged as a force in the paint for a budding BC team.