EagleAction - Sting Factor: Marvin Martin's decommitment from Boston College

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Boston College has recruited well in a lot of areas across the country, especially throughout the Northeast, but the Deep South has not been a traditional recruiting spot for the Eagles even under first-year coach Jeff Hafley.

That seemed to change over the last few months as Marvin Martin, a Mississippi native who is now playing at Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian, made his pledge to the ACC program.

However, in recent days Martin has backed off that pledge and reopened his recruitment with Kansas State as a probable landing spot for the talented three-star safety. It was not an ordinary commitment in the first place and in the end, it happened that Martin was not meant for Chestnut Hill.

Boston College currently has the eighth-best class in the ACC just ahead of NC State, Florida State and Virginia Tech in the conference.

The Eagles have loaded up with talented defensive backs in this class, although keeping Martin could have opened up a new pipeline for top talent in the South.