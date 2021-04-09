Stephen Gales commits to Boston College
If there's such a thing as a positive Friday news dump in recruiting that's what Stephen Gales gave to Boston College today.The 6'8, 295-pound Alliance, Ohio offensive tackle announced his verbal c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news