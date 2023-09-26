PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
Statement From Alex Washington On Entering Transfer Portal
Kevin Stone
•
EagleAction
Staff Writer
BC fans got a bit of a surprise on Tuesday morning when corner back Alex Washington entered the transfer portal.
Washington - a transfer from Harvard - spoke glowingly throughout spring ball and training camp about joining the BC program and adjusting easily since he had already been in the area. Unfortunately, Washington's three game appearances didn't produce many results and clearly, he felt a change was needed.
Washington released a statement just before 3 P.M. on Tuesday making the decision official:
"I would like to thank Coach Hafley and the Boston College family for giving me such a great opportunity to further my education and continue playing the game I love," he wrote on social media. "Thank you to my teammates for embracing me on and off the field. I've built relationships with ya'll that'll span a lot longer than I could ever play on a football field. Thanks to all of the people behind the scenes at BC that have no idea the impact they've had on me in such a short amount of time.
"With that being said, I have decided to use my redshirt for this season and enter the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility left. This decision hasn't been an easy one but after lots of thought and prayer, I believe this is the best decision for me going forward in order to maximize my college football career. Please respect my decision and BC will always have a special place in my heart"