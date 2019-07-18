State of the Position: Wide Receiver
For Anthony Brown and AJ Dillon to take the BC offense to new heights in 2019, the wide receivers will need to step up to keep opponents from stacking the box.Just how well equipped are the Eagles ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news