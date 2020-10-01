EagleAction - Staff Predictions: BC-UNC

Eagle Action writers Andy Backstrom and Justin Rowland look ahead to this weekend's game between Boston College and North Carolina with the Eagles and Tar Heels both looking to stay unblemished.

Here are takes on the game and predictions for what will shake out.

What are the main reasons for BC fans to feel optimistic going into this game?

Andy Backstrom: North Carolina hasn’t played in three weeks. That’s a long time in between a season opener and a road trip to the Northeast. The Tar Heels could come out looking rusty. Question is, will BC finally stitch together an impressive first half? Punching UNC in the mouth early could be a recipe for success for Jeff Hafley’s team. The Tar Heels also committed three turnovers and nine penalties in their Week 1 win over Syracuse—they’re talented but far from perfect.

Justin Rowland: Jeff Hafley is undefeated as BC's head coach. I'm being a little tongue in cheek here but there's something to be said for the players believing they're untouchable so far. I'll also echo what Andy said about UNC having such an extended time away from game action. They could be shaking off rust in what is essentially a second opener. BC is not the most talented or the best offense that North Carolina will see this year but they will have been that to date on Saturday. If they can come out and punch them in the mouth on the first couple of drives things could get really interesting.

What should be the main reasons for concern?

Backstrom: UNC returned 87% of its 2019 offensive production, good for ninth nationally, and it starts with the Tar Heels’ passing attack. Sam Howell, who set the true freshman FBS record for passing touchdowns last year, is a legitimate Heisman contender. He has two 1,000-yard wide receivers (Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome) at his disposal. BC’s secondary, which could be missing safety Deon Jones, will be tested. Big time.

Rowland: When Hafley says UNC is a Top-10 to 15 team I agree with him. Certainly before the Big Ten and Pac-12 start playing but maybe that overall. I'm probably more bullish on them than a lot of others. I really like Jay Bateman coaching that defense and the offense has weapons all over the field. You can't really focus on one or two guys so they all free one another up to avoid double teams and heavy focus. Then you throw in a top 5 quarterback nationally, potentially at least, and that makes them a tough team to beat. Some people are talking about the ACC as being Clemson followed by ND and Miami but I think UNC could be in that second tier with the Irish and Hurricanes.

Who will be BC's MVP on Saturday?

Backstrom: Phil Jurkovec. If the Eagles improve to 3-0 and pick up their first AP Top 25 win since 2014, it’s going to be because the Notre Dame transfer played four quarters of brilliant football. Jurkovec has shown flashes in his first two career starts, dominating at times in the second half. Up against a more than capable UNC pass rush, he’ll have to be smart with the ball, limit negative plays, and use his dual-threat ability to help BC keep pace with the UNC offense.

Rowland: I'll go with David Bailey. He hasn't had much running room to date this season but if North Carolina is vulnerable, it's to a solid run game. BC will not want to get in a shootout so expect the staff to try to shorten the game by limiting possessions and establishing a strong ground attack.

What's your prediction for the score and how the game will play out?

Backstrom: 30-20 UNC.

Why? BC’s defense has already made noticeable strides from its horrific 2019 performance, giving up—on average—1.2 fewer yards per play this time around. But Hafley’s defensive rebuild isn’t going to happen overnight. Mack Brown’s Tar Heels simply have too much offensive firepower for BC to contain. I think the Eagles keep things interesting and beat the 14-point spread but ultimately fall two scores short of a top-15 win.

Rowland: I think Boston College is riding enough momentum and really buying into what Jeff Hafley is teaching that they'll be able to hang around for a while via adrenaline, attention to detail, and force of will. However, in the end the team with superior firepower on the offensive side of the ball will gain some separation. It's tough for me to see BC keeping pace for four quarters but I do think they'll keep it interesting. UNC 35, Boston College 21.