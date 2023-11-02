Can the Eagles make it five straight? If BC beats Syracuse on Friday night, not only will they become bowl eligible, but the path to the ACC title game - which is still a tough one regardless - remains open.

Here's what Kevin Stone and Justin Rowland think about the matchup and how things might play out.

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be optimistic about this game?

Justin Rowland: Syracuse had some good press coming into the season but you can't look at their results in recent weeks and feel like the Eagles don't have a good chance to pull a big win. Since beating Army, the Orange have lost to Clemson (31-14) at home, UNC (40-7), Florida State (41-3), and Virginia Tech (38-10). Over the last month of the season you could make the case that Syracuse has been as bad as any Power Five team in the country. At the same time, BC is riding a four-game win streak. Given that, it seems like this game is coming at the perfect time. Over the last month Syracuse has allowed 9 touchdown passes with zero picks. They gave up 318 rushing yards to VT. The Syracuse run defense was stout to start the year but has cratered.

Kevin Stone: Momentum and confidence. The Eagles are feeling it after four straight wins, even if the UConn game wasn't as visually pleasing as most fans would have liked, they still dominated. The Dome will provide a tough atmosphere for Castellanos and the line, which will be interesting. Are the penalties really cleaned up pre-snap? Or has BC just not dealt with much noise and hostility in the last few weeks. The way this offense is playing (running), it's hard to imagine Syracuse has the talent to slow them down.

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be concerned?

Rowland: You see that Boston College doesn't have much of a margin for error. Even with its four-game win streak the Eagles skated by UCONN 21-14. They notched very narrow wins against Virginia and Army. The hope has to be that they gradually build and put together more complete games in every facet but they're cutting it close week to week. Syracuse receivers Damien Alford, Umari Hatcher, and Donovan Brown have been capable playmakers this year. With Syracuse coming back home you know the staff will be preaching and pushing for a hard reset for a chance to salvage the season before the stretch run.

Stone: Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader. This defense has still shown an inability to handle running QB's at times and while Shrader is no Thomas Castellanos in that department, he's still dangerous. He's also a different QB at home. Shrader has a 67% completion percentage in the Dome to 57% on the road. He's thrown eight TD's and just three picks (3/2 on the road) and 964 yards to 536 on the road. If there was ever a game where the BC D-line needed to have a night, it's this one. Shrader isn't the type of rusher BC has to sit back for, they can still try to get after him, it'll just be a case of needing to contain him if he does escape the pocket. The secondary has been better too and turnovers do come in bunches, but the Eagles need to take the ball away or the Orange might hang around in this one.

What's your pick for the game and who will be BC's MVP?

Rowland: BC 27, Syracuse 20. Kye Robichaux rushed 23 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns against UCONN. Given the way Syracuse has failed to slow the run in recent weeks, I'll call for him to have another strong game.

Stone: BC 24, Syracuse 17. I have a feeling this is going to be a close game through the fourth quarter before a late Castellanos rushing TD seals the deal. The Eagles need to continue dominating on the ground an controlling time of possession. MVP will be Ezeiruaku for a 3-sack performance, including a game-clinching strip sack in the final minutes.