EagleAction - Staff Predictions

Eagle Action staff writers Andy Backstrom and Justin Rowland tackle questions about Saturday's game between BC and Georgia Tech then offer predictions.

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be optimistic about Saturday’s game?

Andy Backstrom: The Eagles get a young Georgia Tech program that’s coming off a 73-7 loss to No. 1 Clemson, the largest defeat in ACC history. Geoff Collins’ team could have some trouble slowing down BC’s offense, too. For one, Frank Cignetti Jr.’s unit ranks third in the conference in 3rd Down conversion percentage (47.9%), while the Yellow Jackets are second-to-last in the ACC in 3rd Down defense.

GT has notably struggled against tight ends of late. Clemson’s Davis Allen had three catches for 67 yards and a score, and, the week before that, Louisville’s Marshon Ford hauled in five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Long, who leads all FBS tight ends this season with 35 receptions, could be in for a big day. Andrew Thacker’s defense has conceded 470+ yards in three of the Yellow Jackets’ last four games. It could happen again on Saturday.

Justin Rowland: Georgia Tech has made some steps forward as a program this year, but that was to be expected. It couldn't be any worse last year. The Florida State team they beat earlier in the year will probably prove to not be very good, the surprising win against North Carolina notwithstanding. I'll echo what Andy said about the tight ends, so that's a matchup that could really favor Hunter Long, who's playing like an All-American.

Let's not overcomplicate things. At the end of the day Georgia Tech defeated a very vulnerable FSU team and an FCS squad, lost to Clemson by almost ten touchdowns and lost to a not very good Syracuse team by three scores.

Tech holds the ball for less than 28 minutes per game, it converts just 39% of its third downs, and has been poor (66% scoring) in the red zone.





Why should BC fans be concerned?

Backstrom: Last week against Virginia Tech, the Eagles failed to wrap up in the backfield, and, as a result, Hendon Hooker and Khalil Herbert stuffed the stat sheet. GT also has a dynamic quarterback-running back duo, both of whom are elusive true freshmen. Jahmry Gibbs leads the way with 299 yards on the ground but is also a threat out in the passing game—he has 11 catches this year and a team-best three touchdown receptions. Jeff Sims has carried the ball 57 times this fall for 228 yards and a trio of scores. He can also sling it.

GT’s shining moment against Clemson was a 59-yard bomb from Sims to Jalen Camp. Ahmarean Brown has wheels as well. Hafley said that Brown is one of the fastest guys BC has seen on tape this season. If tackling is a problem for Tem Lukabu’s defense again, GT has the weapons to make things happen.

Rowland: Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims can't be overlooked. He hasn't been consistent, which is to be expected for a freshman, but he's shown some real flashes this year. Against Florida State and Louisville he made some big plays. Anytime you've got a dynamic athlete at quarterback who's fresh on the scene it's possible things could start to click for him.

For much of the season GT has at least been competitive. Even in the UCF loss it was a 28-21 game in the fourth quarter. Tech was down 23-20 against Syracuse in the fourth quarter before their comeback stalled.

Who will be BC’s MVP on Saturday?

Andy Backstrom: Before this year, Hunter Long never had more than four catches in a game. Every week this season, he’s reached, and often shattered, that mark. In fact, his four-reception performance at Virginia Tech was an anomaly of sorts. Long logged six or more catches in each of BC’s first four games of the 2020 campaign. If GT’s recent track record of defending tight ends is any indication, the Jurkovec-Long connection will be humming this weekend.

Rowland: Phil Jurkovec. For the season quarterbacks have thrown for 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions against the Tech defense. They're surrendering more than 300 yards per game in the air. That's one of the worst pass defenses in the country. Trevor Lawrence certainly didn't help, but Jurkovec should have a big day.

What’s your prediction for the game’s outcome?

Backstrom: I think BC bounces back at home, 30-21. This Eagles defense is different from years past. Until last week, tackling—which plagued BC throughout all of 2019—wasn’t a problem. Defenders have been flying to the rock, swarming ball carriers and making open-field tackles. I think Hafley will have his guys back in shape for this one. The same goes for the offense, which had committed only three turnovers all year before last week’s five-turnover loss. Collins’ rebuild at GT is well underway, but the Yellow Jackets are a young team on a long road trip coming off a humiliating defeat at home.

Rowland: Boston College 35, Georgia Tech 24. In a game between two programs that are trending upward (the amount of improvement in both case can be debated), what Boston College has done seems to be more real to me. They have a more complete and balanced team than Georgia Tech, which has still shown some real deficiencies this season.